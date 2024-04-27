53 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, April 27, 2024
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

HSI Unveils New Website to Enhance Public Engagement and Mission Transparency

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the principal investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has officially launched a new website, marking an advancement in the agency’s public communication and operational transparency. The website was unveiled as part of an effort to better inform the public about HSI’s critical role in national security and law enforcement.

Katrina W. Berger, HSI’s Executive Associate Director, emphasized the importance of the new digital platform during the launch. “The new website is a reflection of HSI’s commitment to its mission and core values in fighting global threats and protecting American lives,” Berger stated. She highlighted that with HSI’s responsibility to enforce over 400 criminal statutes, its investigative reach has a direct and potent impact on public safety and community security.

The revamped website aims to provide a comprehensive overview of HSI’s expansive mission, which includes combating human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, cybercrimes, and financial crimes, among other critical areas. It serves as a resource for citizens to understand the depth and breadth of HSI’s work, illustrating how the agency’s diverse operations affect various facets of national and global security.

Visitors to the new site can find detailed information about HSI’s latest operations, success stories, and strategic initiatives. The platform also includes educational resources and guidance on how individuals can report crimes and contribute to Homeland Security efforts.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
Previous article
U.S. DHS Enhances Support for Small and Disadvantaged Businesses with New Website
Next article
Edward You Starts New Role at the FBI, National Counterintelligence Task Force
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals