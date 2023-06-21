Mayorkas Appoints New Members to Academic Council to Advise DHS

Today, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced new members to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council (HSAPC), which he reconstituted in 2022. The Council will provide strategic and actionable recommendations to the Secretary on campus safety and security, improved coordination, research priorities, hiring, and more. The newly appointed members are a diverse group representing higher education associations, campus law enforcement, two- and four-year colleges and universities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, Tribal Colleges, and Asian American and Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions.

“Leaders of our academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping us counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead. I am grateful to each of the twenty Council members I am appointing today for their willingness to serve, and I look forward to receiving their guidance and recommendations.”

The HSAPC will provide advice and recommendations in response to taskings by the Secretary on matters that may relate to, but are not limited to:

Safety and security, including prevention, response, mitigation, recovery, and other emergency management and preparedness measures.

Improving coordination and sharing of actionable threat and security-related information, including threats of violence as well as targeted violence and terrorism prevention.

Methods to develop career opportunities to support a 21st century DHS workforce.

Enhancing and expanding research opportunities, such as the DHS Science and Technology Centers of Excellence and DHS/National Security Agency joint Centers of Academic Excellence.

To leverage the broadest range of professional experience as well as diverse, inclusive membership, HSAPC members represent one or more of the following categories for a two-year term:

Academic associations

School safety, campus safety, public safety, or emergency management associations

State, local, or tribal law enforcement or related association

A public or private: Four-year college or university Two-year community college Minority-Serving Institution (MSIs)

A K-12 public school system

Education Employee Association or Education Employee Labor Organization

A private sector company, non-governmental organization, or civil society

Secretary Mayorkas appointed the following 20 members to the 30-person Council:

Elisa Villanueva Beard , CEO, Teach for America (Chair)

, CEO, Teach for America (Chair) Dr. Walter Bumphus , President and CEO, American Association of Community Colleges (Vice Chair)

, President and CEO, American Association of Community Colleges (Vice Chair) Carrie Billy , President, American Indian Higher Education Consortium

, President, American Indian Higher Education Consortium Alberto M. Carvalho , Superintendent, Los Angeles Unified School District

, Superintendent, Los Angeles Unified School District Dr. Miriam Feldblum , Executive Director, Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration

, Executive Director, Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration Dr. Antonio Flores , President, Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities

, President, Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Dr. Farnam Jahanian , President, Carnegie Mellon University

, President, Carnegie Mellon University Dr. Mark E. Keenum , President, Mississippi State University

, President, Mississippi State University Dr. Cynthia Kelley , President, Madisonville Community College

, President, Madisonville Community College Dr. Alex Marrero , Superintendent, Denver Public Schools

, Superintendent, Denver Public Schools Honorable Ruby G. Moy , President, Asian Pacific Islander American Association of Colleges and Universities

, President, Asian Pacific Islander American Association of Colleges and Universities Chief John Ojeisekhoba , President, International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators

President, International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators Assistant Chief Rudy Perez , President, National Association of School Resource Officers

, President, National Association of School Resource Officers Dr. Tamarah Pfeiffer , President, Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute

, President, Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute Michael Schill , President, Northwestern University

, President, Northwestern University Dr. Cynthia D. Shapira , Chairperson, Board of Governors, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education

, Chairperson, Board of Governors, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Barbara Snyder , President, Association of American Universities

, President, Association of American Universities Dr. Adela de la Torre , President, San Diego State University

, President, San Diego State University Suzanne Elise Walsh , President, Bennett College

, President, Bennett College Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers

The Council will host its first public meeting, and any new members will be announced in the coming months. Following the meeting, tasks directed by the Secretary will be published in the Federal Register.

Through Federal Advisory Committee Act committees, the Department of Homeland Security receives advice and recommendations from the diverse communities that the Department serves, in order to better shape policies. In addition to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council, DHS works closely with the Homeland Security Advisory Council, Tribal Homeland Security Advisory Council, and the Faith-Based Security Advisory Council. The advice and recommendations from these committees help equip the Department to best serve the American public.

For more information on the HSAPC, please visit Academic Engagement | Homeland Security (dhs.gov).

Read more at DHS