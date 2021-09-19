NECP Webinar: Planning for Emerging Communications Technologies

Innovative technologies are rapidly evolving the way we share information. In emergencies, we are able to leverage groundbreaking emergency communications advancements to achieve faster, safer, and overall more efficient outcomes. However, as technology evolves, public safety organizations must adapt in an increasingly complex environment to realize the benefits of these emerging communications capabilities.

The SAFECOM Nationwide Survey (SNS) showed that public safety organizations encounter significant challenges in adopting new technologies and integrating them into operations. Acquisition is only one piece of the planning required to implement new technologies – as the National Emergency Communications Plan recommends – addressing the governance, standard operating procedures, and training and exercises to support advanced technologies is critical to success.

Join the webinar Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. EST to learn about planning:

Planning and best practices for the integration of new technologies

Emerging technologies supported by the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet®)

Leveraging the NECP to address emerging technology challenges

All are invited to participate. To join, use:

Link (for visual): https://share.dhs.gov/necpwebinars

Dial In (for audio): 800-897-5813

Please consider joining a few minutes early to ensure connectivity. You must dial in for audio. For more information on the webinar, please visit: cisa.gov/necp or contact us with any questions.