PreventionResourceFinder.gov Launches to Provide Easier Access to Resources to Prevent Targeted Violence and Terrorism

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its federal partners launched PreventionResourceFinder.gov, a new website that will help prevent targeted violence and terrorism by giving the public easier access to available grants, research, training opportunities, and other resources across 17 federal agencies. PreventionResourceFinder.gov builds upon the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, released in June 2021, and last year’s United We Stand Summit. Nearly 100 federal resources are featured on PreventionResourceFinder.gov at initial launch. The site will be continuously updated with new and refined content to support communities nationwide.

“Targeted violence and terrorism are grave threats to our homeland security and it will take all of us, working together, to keep our communities safe,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The website we are launching today equips our partners throughout the country with helpful resources to better prevent, prepare for, and respond to acts of violence. From first responders to non-profit organizations, a whole-of-society approach is needed to keep our communities safe and secure. We will continue to provide additional resources, including grant funds and critical information and intelligence, to strengthen community efforts to prevent terrorism and targeted violence.”

PreventionResourceFinder.gov is organized into five searchable categories:

Community Support Resources

Information-Sharing Platforms

Grant Funding Opportunities

Evidence-Based Research

Training Opportunities

Each category is further organized by the audience it is intended to reach including community partners, faith-based organizations, educators, behavioral health providers, and others. DHS recently released Notices of Funding Opportunity for the Fiscal Year 2023 Preparedness Grants, including the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, and for the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program. These grant programs are focused on strengthening our national preparedness by focusing on terrorism prevention activities and on providing support to local projects that seek to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.

The site offers a wide array of resources including educational materials, trainings, and information on grant funding. Visitors will be able to access multimedia content such as testimonials and videos. Visitors can filter content by federal agency, intended audience, keyword, department, or office.

Some of the federal partners who contributed to the development of PreventionResourceFinder.gov include:

Department of Education (ED)

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) United States Secret Service (USSS)

Department of Justice (DOJ) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Department of Labor (DOL)

Department of State (DOS)

Department of the Treasury (USDT)

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC)

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

For more information, please visit www.PreventionResourceFinder.gov or email [email protected].

Read more at DHS