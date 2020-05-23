GSA Awards Alliant 2 Joint Warfighter Task Order

The U.S. General Services Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center today announced the award of its 5-year, $800 million task order to Booz Allen Hamilton through GSA’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract.

Work on this task order will deliver artificial intelligence (AI) enabled products to support warfighting operations and be instrumental in embedding AI decision-making and analysis at all tiers of DoD operations. The delivered AI products will leverage the power of DoD data to enable a transformational shift across the Department that will give the U.S. a definitive information advantage to prepare for future warfare operations.

“The Joint Warfighting mission initiative will provide the Joint Force with AI-enabled solutions vital to improving operational effectiveness in all domains,” said Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, Director of the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. “This contract will be an important element as the JAIC increasingly focuses on fielding AI-enabled capabilities that meet the needs of the warfighter and decision-makers at every level.”

Specific tasks of this order will encompass a wide mix of technical services and products across the full spectrum of technical support to the Joint Warfighter National Mission Initiative. This will include data labeling, data management, data conditioning, AI product development, and the transition of AI products into new and existing fielded programs and systems across the DoD.

“This award represents an important step in the JAIC’s delivery of AI solutions across the Department of Defense,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. “I’m thrilled that the merger of TTS and FAS in 2017 continues to reap benefits for our customers.”

GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) office and Federal Systems Integration and Management (FEDSIM) Center together are bringing access to better technologies that can be used governmentwide. TTS’ Centers of Excellence is an integral part of the process to help scope opportunities that can increase operational efficiency.

“The CoE and the JAIC continue to learn from each other and identify lessons that can be shared broadly across the federal space,” said TTS Director Anil Cheriyan. “It is important to work closely with our customers to acquire the best in digital adoption to meet their needs.”

This effort aligns with the White House’s Executive Order on AI that seeks to apply artificial intelligence solutions to the unique business challenges the government faces. It also supports the DoD AI strategy and the JAIC mission of leading military ethics and AI safety.

Read more at GSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)