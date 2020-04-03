13th Coast Guard Vice Commandant Robert Scarborough Dies at Age 97

Coast Guard Vice Admiral Robert Henry Scarborough, Jr., 13th Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, passed away on March 20 in Bethesda, Md., at the age of 97.

Scarborough was born in Hawkinsville, Ga., and graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point in 1944. Scarborough was a 1963 graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College and a 1971 graduate of the National War College. He also earned business administration degrees from the University of Hawaii and a Master of Science degree in International Affairs from the George Washington University.

Entering the Coast Guard as a LT(jg) in 1949 following service as an officer in the Navy and Merchant Marine, his Coast Guard assignments were in the fields general operations, personnel, and public information. His career included diverse tours both ashore and afloat, including Commanding Officer, CGC DIONE; Commander, Group Sabine, TX; Executive Officer, Group Norfolk, VA; Staff Officer, Antisubmarine Warfare Force Pacific and Chief, Enlisted Personnel Division at Coast Guard Headquarters.

Promoted to flag rank in 1974, his flag assignments included Chief, Office of Operations; Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard; and Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District. He served as Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard from 1978 until his retirement in 1982. His awards include the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit (2 awards), the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Coast Guard Commendation Medal.

In addition to his active-duty and wartime Merchant Marine service, he was Executive Director of the Navy League and an active member of the USMMA Alumni Association Government Affairs Committee.

Scarborough is survived by his wife Walterene of 73 years, of Shawnee, Okla.; their two sons, Robert Henry III and James Burton; and four grandchildren, Julia, Dorothy, Helen and Robert Henry Scarborough IV.

Funeral services details and half-mast instructions will be forthcoming.

