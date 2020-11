A Coast Guard crewmember was injured after someone pointed a laser at a boat off the San Diego Coast Friday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. off the coast of Ocean Beach.

The crewmember was taken in for medical care after receiving eye injuries while aboard the Sea Otter, a 78-foot-long patrol boat.

Read more at ABC 10 San Diego

