Day One Begins for Coast Guard Academy Class of 2024

The Coast Guard Academy welcomed 267 U.S. members and 6 international students here to start Day One of their training as part of the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.

Day One marks the traditional start of Swab Summer, however this year the event was very different from previous years as the Academy observes precautionary measures including the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. The incoming students arrived with their separate platoons starting at 6:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day as eight groups progressively navigated the check-in process in 90-minute evolutions.

The incoming students will not be cycling through haircuts, uniform issue and drill practice this year. There will not be the traditional swearing-in ceremony on the parade field. Instead, each platoon will be sworn-in as they report before starting a 14-day restriction of movement (ROM) period. This period will consist mostly of online and some classroom training prior to physical training commencing on day 15.

Of the incoming class this year about 39 percent are women and 34 percent come from underrepresented ethnicity groups. Also joining the class are 6 international students from Guyana, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, the Federated States of Micronesia, Jordan and the Philippines.

