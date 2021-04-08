Register Now: Coast Guard Foundation’s 2021 Run to Remember

Be a part of a global movement to show your support for Coast Guard Fallen Heroes and their families.

Memorial Day Virtual Run/Walk: The Coast Guard Foundation hosts a virtual run/walk on Memorial Day weekend (May 28-May 31) to honor our Coast Guard Fallen Heroes and raise support for our tragedy assistance programs that support Coast Guard families in their time of need. You simply set a goal, complete the run or walk, and send us a photo to mark your activity. You can join us for this Memorial Day event, or complete your own virtual walk or run at any time that is convenient for you.

Host an Event: As local and state guidelines change, you may be able to host a Run to Remember event in your community. Visit our event registration page to sign-up today.

Buy a T-Shirt: One of the primary ways people join in the Run to Remember efforts is through purchasing a commemorative t-shirt bearing the names of the fallen. With a $25 donation, you receive a 2021 t-shirt in light heather blue, with this year’s logo and an American flag design on the back. Special thank you to Leidos, our 2021 Run to Remember corporate sponsor.

Where to Wear Your T-Shirt:

Are you signed up for a race event in your community? Let us know, and we can share it with other Run to Remember participants who may want to join, too. Here are a few resources to find an event that’s right for you.

Coast Guard Half Marathon, Elizabeth City: This inaugural event features a virtual ½ marathon and 5K race and will be hosted live in Elizabeth City in 2022. Registered runners should submit their official race times by April 30.

RaceFind.com: This website is an excellent catalog of race events across the country. You can narrow your search by location, type of race, and date range.

RunningintheUSA.com: This website features a great network of races and running clubs all across the country and can help you find a local route to walk and run.

