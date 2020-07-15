Vice Adm. Linda Fagan, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, speaks with Chief Petty Officer Mahire A’Giza, Coast Guard Station Juneau officer-in-charge, and Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy DeMello, Sector Juneau command senior chief, while underway in Auke Bay, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2018. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Nicole Bridler)

WATCH: Coast Guard Commander Reflects on How We Are Stronger Together

Vice Admiral Linda Fagan, Pacific Area commander, reflects on the values America and the Coast Guard were founded upon and the social justice movement, our service, country, and world are experiencing, July 7, 2020. All Americans should be guaranteed equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all individuals, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation.

