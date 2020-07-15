Vice Admiral Linda Fagan, Pacific Area commander, reflects on the values America and the Coast Guard were founded upon and the social justice movement, our service, country, and world are experiencing, July 7, 2020. All Americans should be guaranteed equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all individuals, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation.
WATCH: Coast Guard Commander Reflects on How We Are Stronger Together
Vice Admiral Linda Fagan, Pacific Area commander, reflects on the values America and the Coast Guard were founded upon and…