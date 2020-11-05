WATCH: Vice Commandant Ray Presides Over Memorial Service for Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett

Admiral Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presides over Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett’s memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett died when her plane crashed during a training flight on Oct. 23, 2020.

“The painful loss of LTJG Morgan Garrett has been felt throughout the Coast Guard. Today, it was my honor to preside over her memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida,” Ray said on Facebook. “She was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade Garrett and awarded a Coast Guard Commendation Medal for her service to this country. Rest in peace LTJG Garrett.”

Garrett was a 2019 graduate of the Coast Guard Academy fulfilling a lifelong dream to become a pilot when she and Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross died in the training accident in Alabama.

The Coast Guard Foundation provided floral arrangements for the service and also helped with travel plans for Morgan’s parents, her fiancé, and other family members so they could all be there together.

“Those who answer the call to serve our nation sacrifice so much, and with this loss, we are once again reminded of the real dangers they face,” said Coast Guard Foundation president Susan Ludwig.

