27 Defendants Charged with Federal Crimes Targeting the United States Postal Service

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Daniel B. Brubaker, the Inspector in Charge of the New York Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (“USPIS”), announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging ROBERT DIAZ with robbing two United States Postal Service (“USPS”) carriers of postal keys and, along with Matthew Modafferi, the Special Agent in Charge of the Northeast Area Field Office of the USPS, Office of Inspector General (“USPS-OIG”), James Smith, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and Edward A. Caban, the Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), also announced that 26 additional defendants have been charged in the past six months with federal crimes targeting the USPS and involving property stolen from the USPS as part of a multi-agency initiative to increase federal enforcement against perpetrators of mail-related robberies, frauds, and thefts.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “My Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the safety of USPS employees and the integrity of the United States mail. The indictment against Robert Diaz and the many others who have been charged with mail-related crimes over the past several months should send a clear message that criminally targeting the U.S. mail is a serious federal offense and will not be tolerated.”

USPIS Inspector in Charge Daniel B. Brubaker said: “As Postal Inspectors our primary mission is the protection of our people, the postal employees who serve the public dutifully each day. We will bring a laser-sharp focus to any investigation of violent criminals and individuals who target our employees, and whose members by doing so seek to steal from the public. The charges against these individuals prove the resolve of Postal Inspectors and our law enforcement partners to pursue these organizations with every resource at our disposal, and to ultimately see that justice is served.”

USPS-OIG Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi said: “We appreciate the outstanding effort by both our Law Enforcement partners and the Department of Justice. The vast majority of Postal Service employees are honest, hardworking individuals who would not violate the public’s trust in this manner. An employee who decides otherwise, however, will be aggressively investigated by OIG Special Agents. These cases serve as an excellent example of the successful collaboration between the USPS OIG, our federal and state law enforcement partners, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to pursue and prosecute Postal Service employees and their co-conspirators involved in criminal activity.”

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said: “The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that the United States Postal Service is not targeted for nefarious activity by criminal actors.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said: “The charges announced today allege crimes that targeted and, in some cases, betrayed our mail delivery system to prey on innocent victims. Fortunately, our NYPD investigators and law enforcement partners worked in tandem to disrupt this conduct and bring these defendants to justice. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the USPS Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stamp out mail-related crimes and protect the integrity of a service relied upon by millions of New Yorkers.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment, Complaints, and other public filings:[1]

On June 28, 2022, and July 8, 2022, ROBERT DIAZ robbed postal carriers and stole arrow keys belonging to the USPS. Today, an Indictment was unsealed charging DIAZ with two counts of robbery of a postal carrier and two counts of postal key theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

From January 19, 2022, through April 19, 2023, AUBREY FRAZER, an employee of the USPS, stole mail from a USPS facility in Manhattan. He was charged on June 6, 2023, with mail theft by a postal service employee, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

From May through October 2022, ANDY ARIEL SANTANA cashed more than $100,000 of stolen and fraudulently altered postal money orders in the Bronx. He was charged on August 14, 2023, with money order fraud and receipt of stolen mail, which carry a total maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

From October 24, 2022, through April 15, 2023, SHERROD MURPHY and RAYSHAWN NIBLACK participated in a mail theft scheme targeting relay and panel boxes in the Bronx. They were charged on April 24, 2023, with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, which carries maximum sentence of five years in prison.

From January through August 2023, ERIC BROWN purchased stolen checks and other items worth more than $200,000 that had been unlawfully removed from the mail by a postal employee. He was charged on September 28, 2023, with conspiracy to commit mail theft, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On June 15, 2023, KHAYYAM ALEXANDER, SAHEED DUPREE, and DIAMANTE PERRY used a stolen postal key to steal mail from one or more collection boxes in the vicinity of 73rd Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with one count of conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On June 21, 2023, JOSE MATOS possessed more than $60,000 of checks that were stolen from the United States mail and a distribution quantity of crack cocaine. He was charged the following day with receipt of stolen mail and possession with intent to distribute narcotics, which carry a total maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

On June 26, 2023, LYDELL YANCEY possessed stolen mail and a stolen postal key and was apprehended after being near a collection box in the vicinity of 79th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He was charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On July 6, 2023, DEANDRE JACKSON, QUAMEL PIERCE, and RAHEEM WALLACE possessed stolen mail and a stolen postal key and were apprehended being near a collection box in the vicinity of York Avenue and 72nd Street in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On July 10, 2023, MICHAEL EDWARDS and CARLOS MERCADO used a stolen postal key to steal mail in the vicinity of 74th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and MERCADO was also charged with attempted assault of an officer engaged in official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On July 25, 2023, JONATHAN CARBUCCIA, JUAN CARBUCCIA, and MANUEL PEREZ stole mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 68th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On August 1 and 8, 2023, CHRISTIAN CEBOLLERO, an employee of the USPS, stole checks and other items from a USPS facility in Manhattan. On August 8, 2023, he was charged with two counts of mail theft by a postal service employee, which carry a total maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

On August 14, 2023, EMMANUEL HERNANDEZ stole mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 79th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He was charged that same day with one count of mail theft, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On August 18, 2023, JOHN BURBANO used a stolen postal key to steal mail from collection boxes in the vicinity of 68th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He was charged that same day with postal key theft and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

On August 23, 2023, JEREMY PINALES DIAZ stole mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 33rd Street and Madison Avenue. He was charged that same day with mail theft, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On September 18, 2023, JAYVAUGN VALENTINE and BRIAN GUTIERREZ used a stolen postal key to steal mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 68th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged the same day with conspiracy to commit postal key theft and mail theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

On September 26, 2023, DONTE GOULBOURNE and ARMANDO KENNETH BENIQUEZ were apprehended in the Bronx after they used a stolen postal key to steal mail. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by a judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the USPIS, USPS-OIG, FBI, NYPD, and the Special Agents and Task Force Officers of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The cases are being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin M. Burkett, Katherine Cheng, Connie Dang, Lisa Daniels, Jackie Delligatti, Jerry J. Fang, Justin Horton, William Kinder, Henry Ross, Chelsea Scism, and Adam Sowlati are in charge of the prosecutions.

