U.S. Marshals, Arkansas Partner Agencies Apprehend Nearly 200 in Dragnet

From July 19 – 21, the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force partnered with the Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections, Little Rock Police, North Little Rock Police, Maumelle Police, Jacksonville Police, and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in a joint effort to locate and apprehend wanted and repeat offenders from the streets of Central Arkansas.

“Operation Xtended Stay” was a coordinated dragnet that resulted in the arrests of almost 200 wanted individuals.

The combined efforts of these law enforcement agencies resulted in the safe apprehension of two capital murder suspects and one person wanted for felony manslaughter. Four arrest warrants were executed on first-degree battery charges, eight for aggravated assault, 19 on weapons violations, four robbery suspects, 12 convicted sex offenders wanted for failing to register, 59 felony narcotics warrants, three federal probation violations, and eight state probation/parole absconders. Also, during this three-day initiative nine illegal weapons were seized, along with significant quantities of methamphetamine, Ketamine, and fentanyl.

“The U.S. Marshals Service will not relent in its efforts to combat violent crime,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern district of Arkansas Cory Harris, “and I know our state and local partners won’t either.”

