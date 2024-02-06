CBP has published a highly detailed 2023 year in review report and below are some brief highlights as well as links to the actual report.

The report first starts with a message from its CIO Sanjeev (Sonny) Bhagowalia who has the following to say:

“In one of the most unprecedented national and global environments in CBP history, I am pleased to present the Office of Information and Technology (OIT) “Year in Review Report for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023” and immensely proud to share the accomplishments, hard work, and dedication of the OIT workforce.

This report outlines CBP’s current IT maturity that foundationally enables strategic opportunities for CBP to expedite future IT capabilities and services for the mission. As the largest IT organization in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), CBP OIT oversees an enterprise IT/Mixed IT Portfolio of $2.4 billion in FY 2023 (including Federal staff pay) and plays a vital role in protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity. Building on a robust foundation, OIT has put strategy into action and positioned itself as a trusted partner on the forefront of daily mission operations, executing our vision to deliver world-class, secure, and reliable IT services and capabilities anywhere, anytime, for authorized users on any approved device at the speed of CBP’s 24/7 mission.

CBP OIT invests in people, infrastructure and applications while aligning to OIT’s six strategic focus areas. Continuous technology improvements and modernization empower CBP to stay ahead of our evolving mission and emerging threats to the nation. OIT has attained a level of Information Technology (IT) maturity that presents an opportunity for CBP to progress capabilities and services for CBP’s 24/7 mission at an exponential rate as we implement the newly developed CBP IT Strategy 2023-2027.

My tenure with CBP began in FY 2019 and going into my 4th year as AC, OIT and CBP Chief Information Officer (CIO), my commitment to the success of OIT has been made possible through the support of CBP and Enterprise Services (ES) leadership. I want to express my sincere thanks, and deepest gratitude to the entire OIT workforce as their commitment and dedication ensures CBP continues to be at the forefront of technology capabilities. OIT will build upon the past foundation, continue to deliver in the present, and position for the future reaching greater levels of excellence in FY 2024.”

It then goes on the summarize some impressive stats:

CBP: A Day In The Life (FY 2023)

Processed 991,803 passengers and pedestrians

262,951 incoming privately owned vehicles

$9.02 billion worth of imported products

90,164 entries of merchandise at our air, land, and sea ports of entry

$225.9 million in duties, taxes, and other fees

1,643 pounds of drugs seized

Office of Information and Technology (OIT) Stats:

Successfully supported 63,843 employees at 1,744 locations and across

the country and abroad.

the country and abroad. Successfully resolved 808.6K Service tickets with a first call resolution rate

of 75% and customer satisfaction of 90.2%

of 75% and customer satisfaction of 90.2% Successfully processed a network load of 338TB per day (minimum) with a

99.61% availability.

99.61% availability. Successfully blocked 2.1B cybersecurity network traffic attempts to access the

CBP IT enterprise, equates to 105M blocked per day.

CBP IT enterprise, equates to 105M blocked per day. Successfully implemented 43.5M patches security patches per year across 7K

operating system instances, application servers, and databases.

operating system instances, application servers, and databases. Successfully supported 40B data exchanges per day, 8-10B queries per day

Successfully handled 110M emails per month is approximately 3.7M daily

Before delving into six focus areas:

Cohesion Compliance Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DE&I) Customer Experience (CX) Cybersecurity Southwest Border Technology Integration Program

“As the OIT Assistant Commissioner and CBP Chief Information Officer for nearly four years, I’m proud to witness the continued successful delivery of Information and Operational Technology by the CBP OIT team at the speed of CBP’s 24/7 mission. The tremendous achievement and progress across the six strategic focus areas in this report is truly realized when each component is leveraged together, in a holistic and integrated IT environment, and seen as a foundation and catalyst for CBP’s bright IT future. Our multi-year CBP IT Strategy is mapped to the CBP and DHS CIO Strategies FY 2024-2028 and will drive and guide us to increased impact and opportunity for innovation, providing a vision for CBP to achieve new heights of IT excellence and delivery in years to come.”

Click here to read the 12-page executive summary.

Click here to read the full 95-page report