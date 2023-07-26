88.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
spot_img
IndustryLatest From the Inspector GeneralPeople on the Move

Biden Nominates NGA Inspector General to Serve as IG at State Department

As an agency principal leader he was the NGA deputy chief operation officer. He also led NGA mission operation as director of Source Operations.

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Air Force photo/Michael J. Pausic)

President Biden today announced his intention to nominate Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., to be inspector general at the State Department.

Richardson currently is the inspector general of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. As a statutory federal inspector general, he provides independent oversight and objective assessments of agency programs and operations to promote effectiveness, efficiency and accountability. He also acts as the agency’s chief official responsible for the investigating potential violations of law, rule, or regulation, as well as incidence of gross mismanagement, gross misconduct, abuse of authority, and denial of due process.

Richardson has served in numerous NGA senior leadership positions. As an agency principal leader he was the NGA deputy chief operation officer. He also led NGA mission operation as director of Source Operations. He later provided mission support leadership as deputy director of Security and Installations. He advised the NGA director on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as the NGA equality executive and director of the Office of Diversity Management and Equal Employment Opportunity. Richardson is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and was appointed to the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service in July 2003 after serving 26 years active duty.

Richardson holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Howard University, a Master of Public Administration degree from Webster University and a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from National Defense University. He is the proud two-time recipient of the prestigious Presidential Rank Award for high-performing senior executives.

Previous articleFormer NSA Executive Director Nominated to Serve as Next National Cyber Director
Next articleState Department Counselor Nominated to Be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals