Biden Nominates NGA Inspector General to Serve as IG at State Department

President Biden today announced his intention to nominate Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., to be inspector general at the State Department.

Richardson currently is the inspector general of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. As a statutory federal inspector general, he provides independent oversight and objective assessments of agency programs and operations to promote effectiveness, efficiency and accountability. He also acts as the agency’s chief official responsible for the investigating potential violations of law, rule, or regulation, as well as incidence of gross mismanagement, gross misconduct, abuse of authority, and denial of due process.

Richardson has served in numerous NGA senior leadership positions. As an agency principal leader he was the NGA deputy chief operation officer. He also led NGA mission operation as director of Source Operations. He later provided mission support leadership as deputy director of Security and Installations. He advised the NGA director on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as the NGA equality executive and director of the Office of Diversity Management and Equal Employment Opportunity. Richardson is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and was appointed to the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service in July 2003 after serving 26 years active duty.

Richardson holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Howard University, a Master of Public Administration degree from Webster University and a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy from National Defense University. He is the proud two-time recipient of the prestigious Presidential Rank Award for high-performing senior executives.