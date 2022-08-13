Accenture Federal Services Wins U.S. Army Intel and Security Contract to Modernize IT

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner, Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has won a five-year contract from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) to deploy ServiceNow™ and modernize its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) capabilities.

The cloud based ServiceNow™ platform helps enterprises automate their IT workflows, connecting people, functions, and systems. Deployment of the platform will enhance customer support and maximize efficiencies for INSCOM by consolidating service management functions across all security domains.

“As a former U.S. Army senior intelligence officer, I understand that digital transformation plays a mission-critical role in supporting the Army’s complex, multi-disciplinary operations across the globe,” said Mary Legere, AFS Managing Director and Strategy and Engagement Lead, National Security Portfolio. “Accenture Federal Services has deep expertise in ServiceNow™ integrations and we look forward to supporting INSCOM on this deployment.”

AFS will deploy ServiceNow™ as part of the INSCOM Digital Transformation Support Services (IDTS2) contract issued in partnership with Carahsoft under their Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) blanket purchase agreement for Service Solutions and Services.

