All Change at Raytheon as United Technologies Merger Completes

The merger between Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation was finalized on April 3, following the completion by United Technologies (UTC) of its previously announced spin-offs of its Carrier and Otis businesses.

The merged defense behemoth is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, under the ticker RTX.

With the merger, UTC shareholders owned 57 percent of Raytheon Technologies, and UTC will control eight of the 15 board seats. Tom Kennedy will serve as executive chairman, Greg Hayes as CEO and Toby O’Brien as chief financial officer.

Raytheon Technologies becomes one of the largest aerospace and defense companies in the world with approximately $74 billion in pro forma 2019 net sales and a global team of 195,000 employees, including 60,000 engineers and scientists.

“Raytheon Technologies brings together two companies with combined strengths and capabilities that make us uniquely equipped to support our customers and partners during this unprecedented time. We will also play our part in the war on the COVID-19 pandemic, including doing everything we can to keep our employees around the globe safe and well,” said Greg Hayes, CEO of Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies has four market-leading segments focused on high-priority areas for customers. (Note: 2019 net sales are prior to intercompany eliminations)

Collins Aerospace Systems specializes in aerostructures, avionics, interiors, mechanical systems, mission systems and power controls that serve customers across the commercial, regional, business aviation and military sectors. The segment is led by President Stephen Timm, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with approximately $26 billion in 2019 net sales.

Pratt & Whitney designs, manufactures and services aircraft engines and auxiliary power systems for commercial, military and business aircraft. The segment is led by President Chris Calio, headquartered in East Hartford, Connecticut, with approximately $21 billion in 2019 net sales.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space specializes in developing advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions. The segment is led by President Roy Azevedo, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with approximately $15 billion in pro forma 2019 net sales.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense provides end-to-end solutions to detect, track and engage threats. The segment is led by President Wes Kremer, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with approximately $16 billion in pro forma 2019 net sales.

Raytheon Technologies intends to hold an investor call to discuss United Technologies and Raytheon Q1 results on May 7, 2020 at 8:30am.

