archTIS and KPMG win Information Security Services Contract for Australian National Security Agency

archTIS Ltd has entered a contractual agreement with KPMG to provide resources to conduct several specialised security services, which includes an information security services contract with a Commonwealth National Security Agency.
archTIS will contribute resources with a focus on security architecture, information sharing, integration and cross-domain services, up to the value of $400,000.
The company is part of a consortium of industry leaders brought together by KPMG for the professional services contract to provide the agency with an enterprise information management capability partner.
Read more at Proactive Investors