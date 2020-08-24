archTIS and KPMG win Information Security Services Contract for Australian National Security Agency

archTIS Ltd has entered a contractual agreement with KPMG to provide resources to conduct several specialised security services, which includes an information security services contract with a Commonwealth National Security Agency.

archTIS will contribute resources with a focus on security architecture, information sharing, integration and cross-domain services, up to the value of $400,000.

The company is part of a consortium of industry leaders brought together by KPMG for the professional services contract to provide the agency with an enterprise information management capability partner.

