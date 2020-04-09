Seasoned Investigator Christopher Kim Joins Guidepost as Senior Managing Director

Compliance, investigations and security consulting specialist, Guidepost Solutions, has announced that Christopher R. Kim, Esq. has joined the team as a senior managing director.

Kim brings over 23 years of investigative and legal experience involving criminal and international sanctions cases. Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, his practice was focused on international financial institution sanctions matters, internal corporate investigations, and monitorships involving the U.S. government.

Prior to private practice, Christopher was a senior investigator at the World Bank Group, where he planned, managed, and directed multi-disciplinary teams in the audits of multi-national corporations alleged to have been involved in fraud, corruption, and collusion. His investigations have led to over 25 entities being sanctioned by the organization. He started his career at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he spent 14 years as a special agent, associate division counsel, and supervisory special agent. In these different roles, he led investigations and/or advised on legal/policy matters involving transnational organized crime, public corruption, U.S. export-controlled technology, and national security issues.

