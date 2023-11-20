DHS Awards ICF New $32 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), on behalf of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), recently awarded a new $32 million task order to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to modernize ICE’s homeland security investigations systems.

The task order was awarded in the third quarter of 2023 under the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ), awarded to ICF in fall 2022. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

ICF will build the enterprise-wide solution using ServiceNow’s low-code platform, as well as other innovative technologies, to modernize the systems that support the investigation and disruption of global criminal organizations. These systems also manage HSI’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, Victim Assistance Program and other mission-critical programs. ICF will leverage its extensive expertise in victim and human trafficking, along with workforce services, to align the systems with ICE’s mission and the needs of crime victims.

