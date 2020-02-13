DLT Solutions Expands Technology Vendor Portfolio to Support U.S. Public Sector Missions

DLT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a government technology solutions aggregator, has added new offerings from Glasswall, Illumio, NetBrain, Parasoft, Perfect Sense, TYCHON and ZorroSign to its expanding technology vendor portfolio.

The addition of these technology companies amplifies DLT’s ability to solve a wide range of U.S. public sector challenges, including endpoint protection, automation, application development and deployment, and secure electronic signatures (eSign).

The new portfolio additions provide DLT and Tech Data channel partners with IT solutions that can create additional growth opportunities with U.S. federal agencies, as well as state, local, and education institutions.

The new additions are:

Glasswall, a file-regeneration and analytics company and a leader in the field of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR). The company provides deep file inspection, remediation, sanitization and file regeneration technology. Glasswall also integrates with Guard and Diode architectures to deliver real-time protection from unknown file-borne threats in citizen-to-government and real-time information sharing.

Illumio provides application visibility, security segmentation and control of all network communications across data centers or cloud environments. Its Zero Trust approach to cybersecurity focuses on decoupling segmentation from the network infrastructure, simplifying the creation, testing and enforcement of security policies without impacting network performance.

NetBrain provides public sector network engineers with end-to-end visibility across their hybrid environments while automating their tasks across IT workflows.

Parasoft enables the delivery of secure, reliable, and compliant software through an integrated continuous quality software testing suite that includes static and runtime analysis, unit, functional, application programming interface, user interface, Selenium testing and service virtualization.

Perfect Sense uses its enterprise digital application development platform, Brightspot, to drive innovations in web and mobile development for the public sector.

TYCHON, an enterprise endpoint management platform provider, which supplies automated continuous endpoint monitoring and real-time asset inventory visibility to rapidly profile assets on the network and prioritize vulnerabilities to patch through its Cyber Hygiene dashboards.

ZorroSign provides electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions built on blockchain technology. Users can safely and securely eSign documents, build workflows and automate approval processes.

