DOD Selects Guidehouse for Army Prognostics & Predictive Maintenance Prototype

Guidehouse has been awarded a contract by the Department of Defense for a prototype Prognostics & Predictive Maintenance (PPMx) analytical capability for the U.S. Army that will provide actionable analysis for fleet management, deployment, supply chain, and maintenance to improve Army operations.

The PPMx initiative will modernize Army supply and maintenance processes by providing analysis, predictions, and prescriptive recommendations. Partnering with TIBCO, a specialist in enterprise data and analytics software, Guidehouse will provide an on-demand prognostic and predictive maintenance analytical capability using multiple data sources and provide recommendations for improvement. Guidehouse will analyze data to inform sound predictions that improve tactical units’ equipment readiness, operational availability, and unit decision-making for maintenance and supply functions.

