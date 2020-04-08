DOJ Awards New Asset Forfeiture Administrative Support Services Contract to FSA

Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC (FSA) has won a potential $1.3 billion contract award to continue providing support services to the federal law enforcement community under the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Asset Forfeiture Administrative Support Services contract. FSA will serve 14 agencies participating in the program, including U.S. Attorneys, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FSA, a joint venture of Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and Amentum, opened its doors in 2004 for the express purpose of providing support to DOJ’s law enforcement components and has supported the current Asset Forfeiture Program Support (AFPS) contract since then.

The Asset Forfeiture Program is an instrument of the DOJ mandate to deprive wrongdoers of the fruits and instrumentalities of criminal activity, deter crime, and restore property to crime victims. The contract encompasses 32 labor categories ranging in specialization from records examiner to financial analysis and legal support.

The company will deploy approximately 1,400 personnel in more than 400 locations across nearly all U.S. states and territories. The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of $1.3 billion if all options are exercised. The period of performance, which began April 1, includes a base period of six months with six one-year options.

Read more at FSA Federal

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)