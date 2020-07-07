Google Taps Darryl Peek as Head of Federal Strategic Partnerships

Google has hired Darryl E Peek II as Head of Federal Strategic Partnerships. Peek is a true thought leader with two decades of experience and expertise in cybersecurity, digital transformation, acquisitions and business operations.

Peek previously held senior management positions at Salesforce and was the former Director of Digital Innovation and Solutions at the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

In his new role, Peek will be responsible for supporting the Google Cloud Global Public Sector teams in driving opportunities with Google partners. He said he is very excited about his next adventure with an impressive team, and having the opportunity to support change agents across the public sector. “I’m looking forward to providing value, thought leadership and support in transforming government technology systems to provide exceptional experiences.”

Peek received his master’s degree in systems engineering from Penn State University and supports the work of building impactful public-private partnerships through his active participation as a board member of the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council, the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center, and the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association – Bethesda.

