GTSC Announces FITGov Summit Founding Board

The Government Technology & Services Coalition today announced the esteemed Board of the newly acquired FITGov Summit, the premier event for IT modernization, capital planning and governance. Information technology luminaries from across government have joined the newly merged Board of Directors, and have added their insight to a reconstituted program and mission.
“We are extremely pleased at the level of expertise and talent that has stepped up to add value to the CPIC process – we are particularly pleased with the addition of procurement and security to our mission. We see more and more that security must be ‘baked in’ to the process of IT modernization and planning,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO & Founder of GTSC. “With the newly reconstituted Board, we have the team to revolutionize the process to reflect a more comprehensive approach and stay dynamic for the changing IT environment.”
GTSC founding board members and sponsors include:
Tushar Garg, Chair, FITGov Summit; CEO, Excelicon
Sophia Edwards, Vice-Chair, FITGov Summit; CEO, SharpEDG Consulting
Luke McCormack, Strategic Advisor, GTSC, former CIO, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Soraya Correa, Chair, Procurement, FITGov Summit; former Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Keith A. Jones, President and CEO, Edgewater Group; former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State; former Acting Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Chuck Wolverton, Partner, BDO
Denise Obernof, Vice President, Growth for Defense & Intel, Capgemini
Christine Halvorsen, Managing Director, Protiviti; former Assistant Director, FBI
Alexa Tsui, Vice President, Metaphase
Antonio Villafana, Strategic Advisor, GTSC; former CIO, Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
In addition to:
Art Boghozian, Vice President, Pyramid Systems
Eric Holbrook, Vice President, Financial Services Business Unit, Acuity, Inc.
AIM Council FITGov Board members:
William McVay, Chief Growth Officer, Logical Technology Research
Gustavo Calderon, President, Acquisition Workforce
Steve Cooper, Owner, Strategic Information Concepts; former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce
Cyndy Iwan, Practice Area Lead, Portfolio Management, Chevo Consulting
Kelly Morrison, Senior Vice President, HumanTouch LLC
Tanaia Parker, President and CEO, T. White Parker Associates
Nitin Pradhan, CEO, Launch Dream, Managing Partner, GOVonomy, former CIO, U.S. Department of Transportation
Government Liaisons:
Austin Henderson, Director, Mission Integration, National Nuclear Security Administration, U.S. Department of Energy
Daryle Hernandez, Director, Interagency Security Committee, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Antonio Mitchell, Director, Business Management Office, U.S. Small Business Administration
Andrew Steuterman, Acting Director, IT Investment & Analysis Division, Business Management Office, Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Daniel York, Director, IT Data Transparency, General Services Administration
We welcome this extraordinary team of leaders to the FITGov team. Learn more about them and sign up for updates on the Summit at www.GTSCFITGovSummit.org. The Summit will next convene in November 2022, in-person, and welcome non-GTSC members to the conversation.
The Summit will next convene in November 2022, in-person, and welcome non-GTSC members to the conversation.