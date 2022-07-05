GTSC Announces FITGov Summit Founding Board

The Government Technology & Services Coalition today announced the esteemed Board of the newly acquired FITGov Summit, the premier event for IT modernization, capital planning and governance. Information technology luminaries from across government have joined the newly merged Board of Directors, and have added their insight to a reconstituted program and mission.

“We are extremely pleased at the level of expertise and talent that has stepped up to add value to the CPIC process – we are particularly pleased with the addition of procurement and security to our mission. We see more and more that security must be ‘baked in’ to the process of IT modernization and planning,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO & Founder of GTSC. “With the newly reconstituted Board, we have the team to revolutionize the process to reflect a more comprehensive approach and stay dynamic for the changing IT environment.”

GTSC founding board members and sponsors include:

Tushar Garg, Chair, FITGov Summit; CEO, Excelicon

Sophia Edwards, Vice-Chair, FITGov Summit; CEO, SharpEDG Consulting

Luke McCormack, Strategic Advisor, GTSC, former CIO, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Soraya Correa, Chair, Procurement, FITGov Summit; former Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Keith A. Jones, President and CEO, Edgewater Group; former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State; former Acting Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Chuck Wolverton, Partner, BDO

Denise Obernof, Vice President, Growth for Defense & Intel, Capgemini

Christine Halvorsen, Managing Director, Protiviti; former Assistant Director, FBI

Alexa Tsui, Vice President, Metaphase

Antonio Villafana, Strategic Advisor, GTSC; former CIO, Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

In addition to:

Art Boghozian, Vice President, Pyramid Systems

Eric Holbrook, Vice President, Financial Services Business Unit, Acuity, Inc.

AIM Council FITGov Board members:

William McVay, Chief Growth Officer, Logical Technology Research

Gustavo Calderon, President, Acquisition Workforce

Steve Cooper, Owner, Strategic Information Concepts; former CIO, U.S. Department of Commerce

Cyndy Iwan, Practice Area Lead, Portfolio Management, Chevo Consulting

Kelly Morrison, Senior Vice President, HumanTouch LLC

Tanaia Parker, President and CEO, T. White Parker Associates

Nitin Pradhan, CEO, Launch Dream, Managing Partner, GOVonomy, former CIO, U.S. Department of Transportation

Government Liaisons:

Austin Henderson, Director, Mission Integration, National Nuclear Security Administration, U.S. Department of Energy

Daryle Hernandez, Director, Interagency Security Committee, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Antonio Mitchell, Director, Business Management Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

Andrew Steuterman, Acting Director, IT Investment & Analysis Division, Business Management Office, Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Daniel York, Director, IT Data Transparency, General Services Administration

The Summit will next convene in November 2022, in-person, and welcome non-GTSC members to the conversation.

The Summit will next convene in November 2022, in-person, and welcome non-GTSC members to the conversation.