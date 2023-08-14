79.9 F
ASRC Federal’s NOAA Team Secures Shared Satellite Contract Vehicle

By Homeland Security Today
NOAA GOES satellite captures Hurricane Ian as it made landfall on the barrier island of Cayo Costa in southwest Florida on September 28, 2022. (NOAA)

ASRC Federal subsidiary, Data Networks Inc., has been awarded a place on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ProTech 2.0 Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, which has an $8 billion ceiling.  

The company secured a position on the satellite domain of the contract supporting the acquisition, deployment, and ground system development and monitoring of satellites essential for forecasting weather, analyzing environmental and climate phenomena and monitoring hazards worldwide. The ten-year ProTech 2.0 IDIQ begins in 2023.

Data Networks Inc. has worked with NOAA for more than 20 years and currently supports NOAA’s National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) on the Financial Management Systems (FMS), Engineering Mission Operations Support Services (EMOSS) and the Fairbanks Command and Data Acquisition Station (FCDAS).

