CACI Awarded $5.7 Billion Enterprise Information Technology as a Service Wave 1 Agreement by U.S. Air Force

CACI International Inc has been awarded1 a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement for Enterprise Information Technology as a Service (EITaaS) Wave 1 to deliver enterprise technology to more than 800,000 Airmen and Space Force Guardians globally.

EITaaS is a Department of the Air Force initiative, which includes the Air Force and Space Force. As the awardee and team lead, CACI, and its team of small business partners, will transform the Dept. of the Air Force IT services from an in-house, base-centric delivery model to an advanced enterprise service delivery model. CACI will provide an enhanced IT management system, IT storefront, enterprise help desk, local field services, and life cycle support for end-user devices.

“We are honored to serve the Air Force and deliver on the department’s vision for a modern IT infrastructure,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “With more than 60 years of experience supporting DoD enterprise missions, CACI is well-equipped to securely standardize a wide range of users, IT configurations, and global environments while consistently introducing new innovations to benefit both the Air Force and Space Force on the EITaaS program.”

CACI infuses contemporary technologies with industry best practices to deliver commercial-style services to improve customer experience and productivity for the Dept. of the Air Force’s global workforce. CACI and its partners will equip Airmen and Guardians with services and automated capabilities that enable access to the tools they need to perform their mission efficiently and effectively when they need it, where they need it.

“Our team is ready to work with the Air Force and Space Force to move Airmen and Guardians to more efficient and cost-effective as-a-service technology provisioning,” said DeEtte Gray, President of Business and Information Technology Solutions. “We are eager to officially begin rolling out these foundational services with the department’s global stakeholder community.”

CACI is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at CACI