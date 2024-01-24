Capgemini has announced the signing of a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, designed to accelerate the adoption of generative AI solutions and technologies amongst organizations of all sizes. Through this collaboration, Capgemini and AWS are focused on helping clients realize the business value of adopting generative AI, while navigating challenges including cost, scale, and trust. It will enable joint clients to move their investments from individual pilots and proof of concepts to production at scale, by leveraging Capgemini’s existing network of AWS Centers of Excellence (CoEs). This expanded collaboration will also accelerate the deployment of innovative industry-specific and functional use cases using Amazon Bedrock to access a range of secure, high-performing foundational models, including Amazon Titan.

