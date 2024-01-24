41.4 F
Capgemini and AWS Expand Strategic Collaboration to Enable Broad Enterprise Generative AI Adoption

Capgemini has announced the signing of a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, designed to accelerate the adoption of generative AI solutions and technologies amongst organizations of all sizes. Through this collaboration, Capgemini and AWS are focused on helping clients realize the business value of adopting generative AI, while navigating challenges including cost, scale, and trust. It will enable joint clients to move their investments from individual pilots and proof of concepts to production at scale, by leveraging Capgemini’s existing network of AWS Centers of Excellence (CoEs). This expanded collaboration will also accelerate the deployment of innovative industry-specific and functional use cases using Amazon Bedrock to access a range of secure, high-performing foundational models, including Amazon Titan.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

