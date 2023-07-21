Deloitte Global Expands MXDR Cybersecurity SaaS Solution with New Operational Technology and Identity Modules

Deloitte has expanded its Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) cybersecurity solution to help support some of the unique challenges for enterprise, cloud, and operational technology (OT) security operations center (SOC) delivery, by developing two new modules for identity security and mission-critical OT.

Already a cloud native software as a service (SaaS)-delivered platform of integrated, composable, and modular managed detection and response technologies and supporting capabilities, including advanced threat hunting, detection, containment, response, isolation, and remediation services – MXDR by Deloitte now includes:

Prevention, detection, and response for identity – Working closely with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and CrowdStrike’s Identity Protection modules, Deloitte has enhanced and operationalized its ability to prevent, detect, and automatically respond to attacks seeking to compromise identity platforms and credentials earlier in the kill chain, reducing the risk of client impact. This complements Deloitte’s MXDR Insider Threat module that layers in additional credential-compromise capabilities.

Prevention, detection, and response for operational technology (OT) – With the MXDR OT module, Deloitte worked closely with Claroty and CrowdStrike to help leverage their technology integration to provide the end-to-end detection and response, vulnerability management, lifecycle visibility, and asset tracking for clients’ OT systems – business critical systems and assets that control, manage, and monitor industrial equipment, process, production, and operations.

The enhanced MXDR by Deloitte capabilities will be available worldwide in the coming months. Launched in 2022, MXDR by Deloitte is a fully managed cybersecurity solution designed to protect an organization’s entire extended enterprise from internal and external cyber threats by operating 24x7x365 cyber threat hunting, detection, response, and remediation capabilities.

