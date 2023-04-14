Dignari Named as Best WOSB in the GovCon Space

Dignari, LLC has been recognized by industry peers as GovBrew’s Best Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) in the GovCon space. Dignari won with 50 percent of the votes as the Best WOSB winning federal government work.

In February, Dignari was awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to support and provide the TSA with Identity, Credential, and Access Management – Digital Identity (ICAM-DI) professional services. The TSA ICAM-DI task order has an estimated value of $23.5M over the base and three one-year option periods.

The company has also been entrusted to support other Department of Homeland Security components, including Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In a LinkedIn post, Dignari said the GovBrew award would not have been possible “without our incredible and passionate Dignarians who are always committed to putting our clients’ interests first – no matter what”.

Gena Alexa founded Dignari in 2013 after more than 15 years designing, building, delivering, and leading the implementation of biometrics, identity management and security solutions for clients around the world. She was driven to create a refreshing alternative to management consulting—one that empowers clients to achieve results by engaging an experienced team of consultants who are focused and dedicated to transforming government and industry operations so that leaders can focus on what matters most—their mission.

“I work alongside a team that includes the most brilliant minds I’ve worked with throughout my career, working to help our clients build incredible solutions,” Alexa says of her ‘Dignarians’. “They have a passion for innovation, a thirst for new technology, a meticulous attention to detail, and an obsession with quality.”

Dignari has also been named as a finalist in the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum’s (SECAF) Government Contractor Awards. SECAF will announce the winners at an awards gala on May 4. These awards recognize companies at various stages of growth that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.

Dignari is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Find out more at Dignari