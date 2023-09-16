DISA Releases Distributed Hybrid Multi Cloud (DHMC) Request for White Papers

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Hosting and Compute Center (HaCC) through the DISA Procurement Services Directorate (PSD) is seeking White Papers from our industry partners to fulfill the prototyping need of a management plane that centralizes all current x86 environments and capabilities with additional improvement capabilities and innovative processes, into a single centralized control plane. This effort will develop a single environment that rationalizes and encompasses all x86 server environments within the HaCC, merging disparate components into a modernized DHMC infrastructure and services offering. On-premises cloud assets, traditional virtualized assets, dedicated host connected assets, and off-premises cloud assets will all be managed through a single, customizable, and centralized control plane. The DHMC prototype solution will be housed in a consolidated stack located in multiple contiguous United States (CONUS) DISA datacenters. This stack will be standardized for eventual uniform deployment to multiple sites, including outside the contiguous United States (OCONUS) locations. The result will be a DHMC environment hosted on-premises that supports both Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPR) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPR).

This Request for White Paper (RWP) is being issued for the prototype development and testing of a customizable, on-premises control plane that will offer a novel, easily managed interface for tenants and administrators. The centralized control plane will consolidate the current segregated management infrastructure, reduce the overall footprint, increase management efficiencies, and decrease costs.

This acquisition is being conducted under the authority of 10 USC 4022 and may result in an other transaction award for a prototype project and therefore is not subject to the procedures of the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

Please read the attached RWP for the full scope of this opportunity and instructions on how to submit a white paper.

