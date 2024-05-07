Exiger, the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today launched a new Proactive Intelligence capability to empower major corporations and governments with advanced predictive risk analytics, complete and accurate supplier data, and insights into supply chain crises – from natural disasters to infrastructure failures and geopolitical conflicts – as they arise.

Development and deployment will be led by Exiger’s new Vice President & Global Head of Proactive Intelligence, Mary Luciano, who previously led the Supply Chain Risk Management and Intelligence Team at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Global Intelligence Team at Hilton, in addition to a significant tenure as an FBI Intelligence Analyst. Luciano brings an incredible depth of experience in crisis response, global regulation, supply chain resilience, counterrorism, intelligence analysis and supplier risk management.

“We hired Mary to spearhead a proactive resilience capability that’s essential to our customers’ ability to navigate an environment that brings new supply chain crises every day and demands more sophisticated, longer-term risk forecasting,” said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. “Mary will be a powerful asset for our customers, bringing first-hand experience leading responses to major disruptions and managing global operations at massive organizations and reacting to real-time threats in domains like counterrorism.”

Organizations are overwhelmed with a growing landscape of supply chain data that’s rife with inconsistencies. Exiger is leading the market in creating proprietary supplier, product and market data that provides a complete picture of an organization’s supplier ecosystem and proactively surfaces where fundamental shifts are emerging as well as where disruption is likely to occur. Luciano will oversee the new Proactive Intelligence capability, which will allow customers to prioritize the insights that impact them, both long-term as their risk landscape evolves and in the moment as crises strike.

Proactive Intelligence will serve as an advanced overlay on top of 1Exiger, providing customers a real-time operational control experience to see how different events will impact them upstream, taking into account regulatory requirements, unique industry constraints, key associations, potential vulnerabilities and breaking developments as they unfold. Harnessing the power of Exiger’s AI, the advanced automated capability combines firmographic data, regulatory mapping and LLMs.

“I’m thrilled to join Exiger to deploy a capability that’s desperately needed,” said Luciano. “For all the data aggregators and solutions on the market, there’s a dearth of supply chain intelligence; Exiger is one of the only tools that offers comprehensive data and actionable insights. This leaves some organizations to make critical risk and compliance decisions with months-old supplier data that’s often incomplete or missing altogether, without taking into account recent changes, accuracy, the need for verification, the nuance around how a supplier is really associated with their organization and the larger value chains implicated. Exiger is already the leader in automated, relevant insight, and this new capability moves our customers even further down the decision curve.”