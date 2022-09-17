59.4 F
GovCIO Subsidiary Awarded $524 Million IT Support Task Order for EPA

Salient CRGT, a wholly owned subsidiary of GovCIO, has been awarded a $524M task order under the GSA Alliant 2 GWAC for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Enterprise Support Services and Endpoint Technology (ESSET) requirement. 

This seven-year task order will provide services to support EPA with delivering, managing, and evolving end-user IT services, communication and collaboration tools, and end-user devices and applications for the EPA enterprise.

EPA’s overall objective is to improve and standardize its service delivery and end-user support services, effectively maintain critical daily IT service operations, implement solutions that promote more efficient processes, and continue to integrate the solutions into the IT environment in a manner that is cost-effective, secure, and highly reliable.

Government Technology and Services Coalition member GovCIO acquired Salient CRGT in 2021. GovCIO’s ESSET team will deliver, manage, evolve end-user IT services, communication and collaboration tools, and end-user devices and applications for the EPA enterprise.

As the prime for ESSET, GovCIO will provide on-site, and virtual services for 20,000 deployed desktops/laptops, 8,500 mobile devices, service desk, endpoint technologies, and user experience at EPA headquarters, regional offices, and lab locations nationwide.

