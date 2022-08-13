IATA Launches Online Platform to Help Identify Security Risks

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the launch of AVSEC Insight, an online platform offering users a range of timely, open-source, information to aid in identifying potential security risks and threats to their operations and businesses.

“Monitoring risks is both difficult and time-consuming, particularly for airlines with international operations,” said Matthew Vaughan, IATA’s Director Aviation Security and Cyber. “Adding destinations means more intelligence collection and monitoring is required. AVSEC Insight responds to this challenge by gathering risk-related information from a wide variety of sources, including niche and local-language news media as well as NOTAMs (Notice to Air Missions) and other official sources. It enables users to manage and identify business risks at early stages, monitor them in real time, and conduct post event analysis. The tool covers threats and continuity risks from natural disasters, civil unrest and protests, geopolitical developments, transnational crime and cybersecurity to name a few,”

The subscription-based service allows information to be customized to risk profile and operational needs, by country, city, airport or flight information region. The platform incorporates advanced machine learning and natural language processing capabilities for scalability.

