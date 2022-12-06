ICF Selected for $26 Million Contract to Support FCC Programs

An organization that administers programs on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF a $26 million recompete contract to accelerate the modernization of its enterprise-wide mission-critical business systems.

The contract, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2022, has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF will provide digital modernization advisory and governance support, as well as rapidly deployed operations, maintenance, development and enhancement support, that will advance the use of high-speed connectivity in communities across the nation.

Read more at ICF