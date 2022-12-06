40.3 F
ICF Selected for $26 Million Contract to Support FCC Programs

By Homeland Security Today

An organization that administers programs on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF a $26 million recompete contract to accelerate the modernization of its enterprise-wide mission-critical business systems. 

The contract, which was awarded in the third quarter of 2022, has a term of three years, including a one-year base and two one-year options.

ICF will provide digital modernization advisory and governance support, as well as rapidly deployed operations, maintenance, development and enhancement support, that will advance the use of high-speed connectivity in communities across the nation.

