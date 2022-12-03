54.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 3, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

LMI Acquires Synaptech

By Homeland Security Today

LMI has acquired Synaptech, which creates digital engineering, modeling, and simulation software for the national security and space industries. 

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Synaptech is known for its Rapid Analysis and Prototyping Toolkit for Resiliency, which provides a scalable architecture for modeling, simulation, analysis, and visualization for the space warfighting domain, as well as cross-domain warfare integration.  

Zac Gorrell and Elias Peroulas, CEO, CTO and co-founders of Synaptech, will lead LMI’s space business moving forward. 

Read more at LMI

Previous articleProject to Examine Impact of Aviation Security Measures on Safety
Next articleSarcos Awarded $1M U.S. Army Contract to Test Robotic System
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals