SBA Announces 17 New Board Members and Holds Regulatory Fairness Board Meeting

On Sept. 28, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, addressed the SBA’s Regional Regulatory Fairness Boards at their annual meeting and welcomed 17 newly appointed board members.

The board members — small business owners, operators or officers — engaged in discussion and shared concerns with Administrator Guzman, Deputy Administrator Dilawar Syed and agency leaders related to matters of federal regulatory issues for small businesses. At this meeting of the 10 Regional Boards, the first since 2020, 17 new members joined 20 current members, bringing diverse experiences, perspectives and business backgrounds to advance regulatory fairness.

“I am pleased to grow our reach into small business communities with the expansion of the Regional Regulatory Fairness Boards. Our incredible volunteer small-business owners will serve as a valuable local resource for entrepreneurs experiencing challenges with federal regulatory enforcement or compliance actions,” said Administrator Guzman. “I appreciate the continued and new service of our dedicated board members who can provide insights and advice to SBA to help us better support small businesses as they navigate federal regulation.”

The board members advise the National Ombudsman and Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Enforcement Fairness on small business matters related to federal regulatory enforcement actions and report instances of unfair, excessive enforcement actions taken by federal regulators.

“The Regulatory Fairness Boards are a tremendous asset for the small-business community and the SBA. Now, with robust membership, including 37 board members coming from 21 states and 22 industries, we are better positioned to advance regulatory fairness,” said National Ombudsman Michele Schimpp.

Regional Regulatory Fairness Board Members

Appointment terms are set for three years. Members of the advisory committee do not receive a salary, nor are they eligible to officially represent the SBA. Their selection does not connote an endorsement of their organizations.

