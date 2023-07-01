SBA Launches New Capability Statement Feature in Dynamic Small Business Search Tool

SBA just launched a new feature in the Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS) tool that allows you to link your capability statement to help market your business to agencies.

This new field is now available in DSBS allowing small businesses to add a URL for their Capability Statements. We know many small businesses already have a prepared Capability Statement that they regularly share with agencies, and we are excited to provide this opportunity to market themselves more effectively on DSBS.

For 8(a) small businesses who have already uploaded a Capability Statement on Certify.SBA.gov as of 6/22/23, the field will be pre-populated with the Capability Statement URL.

For all other small businesses, add a Capabilities Statement Link by visiting the DSBS profile (also known as “Pronet supplemental pages”).

Find instructions on logging to the DSBS profile through SBA Connect and adding a Capabilities Statement Link here.

