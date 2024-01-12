The Small Business Administration on Monday announced that organizations can now apply for its annual accelerator competition, where winners could walk away with up to $200,000 in cash.

The Growth Accelerator Fund competition invites organizations to compete for cash prizes from $50,000 to $200,000. Now in its 10th year, the competition aims to advance small business R&D efforts and also encourages large entities like universities and research organizations to forge partnerships with small businesses.

Even if small businesses aren’t the entities directly applying for the award, they certainly can still reap some benefit from the competition. The power of partnership is the real attraction here for entrepreneurs.

