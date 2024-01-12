34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, January 14, 2024
SBA Launches the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition

The SBA's $5.8 Million Growth Accelerator Fund Is Looking to Recharge Research and Development for Small Businesses

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Small Business Administration on Monday announced that organizations can now apply for its annual accelerator competition, where winners could walk away with up to $200,000 in cash.

The Growth Accelerator Fund competition invites organizations to compete for cash prizes from $50,000 to $200,000. Now in its 10th year, the competition aims to advance small business R&D efforts and also encourages large entities like universities and research organizations to forge partnerships with small businesses.

Even if small businesses aren’t the entities directly applying for the award, they certainly can still reap some benefit from the competition. The power of partnership is the real attraction here for entrepreneurs.

Read the rest of the story at Inc., here.

MetaPhase Consulting Welcomes Matt O’Rourke as Director
RADM Bartz to Step Up as Deputy CIO at DHS
