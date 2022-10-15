Seerist Federal Renews and Expands CBP Contract

Augmented analytics specialist, Seerist Inc., has announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has renewed and expanded its contact with Seerist Federal (formerly Geospark Analytics) for an additional five years.

During the pandemic Seerist deployed 115 licenses to all border states in six weeks, providing the government agency with the ability to inform leadership of significant healthcare events by filtering through a global stream of information while alerting the operator through in-platform, email, or mobile notification enabling proactive decision making.

“The pandemic was challenging for everyone. Knowing that the Seerist platform successfully assisted CBP during this time validates our mission, and is the reason we are committed to providing organizations with the data they need to make holistic assessments, followed by strategic and proactive decisions,” said John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal. “This is what fuels Seerist as an organization; enabling and empowering organizations like CBP to use data and analysis to predictive decisions that can keep people safe.”

The updated five-year $3.8 million Seerist contract supports multiple mission areas, including Intelligence Watch, Border Intelligence Centers, Sectors, Field Offices, and additional users whose job it is to develop tactical, operational, and strategic decisions associated with operations. The new contract adds Seerist’s AI data and analysis as ESRI-based geographic information system (GIS) feature services.