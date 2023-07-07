81.6 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, July 7, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry NewsPeople on the Move

Sheri Neely Joins Precise Software Solutions as SVP for Federal and Civilian Business

By Homeland Security Today

Sheri Neely has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Federal/Civilian business at Precise Software Solutions.

Neely will be responsible for operations management and program execution for Precise’s portfolio of Federal/Civilian work which includes software development, application management, cloud operations, and infrastructure support to State and Federal government customers.

As Senior Vice President of 1901 Group, Neely led an 800-person business unit responsible for $98M in revenue. She has also served as a Vice President at Salient Federal Solutions, List Innovative Solutions and SRA International.

 

Previous articleU.S. Files Forfeiture Action Against Machine Guns, Rocket Launchers and Missiles Enroute from Iran to Militants in Yemen
Next articleIAEA Searches for Mines and Explosives at Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals