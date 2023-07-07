Sheri Neely Joins Precise Software Solutions as SVP for Federal and Civilian Business

Sheri Neely has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Federal/Civilian business at Precise Software Solutions.

Neely will be responsible for operations management and program execution for Precise’s portfolio of Federal/Civilian work which includes software development, application management, cloud operations, and infrastructure support to State and Federal government customers.

As Senior Vice President of 1901 Group, Neely led an 800-person business unit responsible for $98M in revenue. She has also served as a Vice President at Salient Federal Solutions, List Innovative Solutions and SRA International.