Leidos Awarded FAA Contract

Leidos has been awarded a prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to design and develop a system to provide real-time access to essential weather, aeronautical, and National Airspace System (NAS) information through a common, NAS-wide Enterprise- Information Display System (E-IDS).

The scalable, cloud-ready solution will replace five legacy systems as part of FAA’s Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) modernization project. The single award contract holds an approximate value of $292 million. It includes a four-year base period and 11 one-year options.

Through this contract, Leidos will perform the critical activities required to deliver E-IDS, including: program management, systems engineering, design and development, system test and evaluation, training, production, and site implementation. The system will be developed to run on a combination of physical resources at more than 400 FAA NAS facilities and on FAA virtualized platforms including the Integrated Enterprise Services Platform (IESP) and the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Data Platform (DP) using FAA Cloud Services (FCS). The E-IDS provides the FAA access to efficient configuration and data management tools to meet the current and evolving needs of the NAS stakeholders.

“Our nation’s air traffic controllers keep the NAS safe, relying on the display of multiple data sources to perform their critical mission,” said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions. “Our job at Leidos is to help controllers do their work more efficiently. The new E-IDS will enable them to access standardized data, customize their displays and operate with two clicks or less.”

Leidos has supported the FAA for more than 50 years. Additional prime contracts with the FAA include En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM), Advanced Technology Oceanic Procedures (ATOP), Time Based Flow Management (TBFM), and Terminal Flight Data Management (TFDM).

