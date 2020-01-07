Manny Cancel Joins NERC as SVP and CEO of the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center

North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has announced that Manny Cancel is joining the organization as NERC senior vice president and chief executive officer of the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC), effective January 7.

Cancel recently retired from ConEdison after a 39-year career, most recently as the chief information officer. He has also supported the Member Executive Committee (MEC), an advisory group formed out of the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council (ESCC) that provides guidance to the E-ISAC.

In addition to leading the E-ISAC management team, Cancel will serve as the key external face of the E-ISAC to important constituencies, such as the ESCC, government partners and key industry groups. One of his near-term priorities will be to spearhead the next iteration of the E-ISAC Long-Term Strategic Plan.

“The E-ISAC is a critical part of the security fabric of the electricity industry and having an executive of Manny’s stature and experience lead it is a rare and welcome opportunity. Manny will provide valuable insight and guidance to this critical function as the E-ISAC evaluates and refines the products and services provided to members, which is the key component of setting our priorities,” said Jim Robb, NERC president and CEO. “Over the last two years, the E-ISAC has built a strong foundation with the support of the MEC and its leadership. I know Manny will help us take it to the next level. He is a welcome addition to the NERC team.”

“I’m extremely excited to join the talented team at NERC and the E-ISAC,” Cancel said. “I look forward to working with them and our key stakeholders to further improve the quality and value of the services we provide.” Cancel earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Baruch College and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

Read more at NERC

(Visited 79 times, 79 visits today)