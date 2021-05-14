ManTech Awarded FBI Information Systems Security Contract

ManTech has been awarded a contract to support the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with sophisticated technology solutions and expertise that deliver information systems security, management and maintenance. The contract is for a base period of one year with the potential total performance period of five years if all options are exercised.

ManTech’s Cognitive Cyber will support FBI cybersecurity stakeholders and help drive the mission of providing cybersecurity strategy, training and services for the FBI enterprise.

“In today’s world of high-tech criminals and terrorists, ManTech is excited to be selected as a trusted partner in providing sophisticated solutions that accelerate the ability to identify, stop and apprehend bad actors, and at the same time provide round-the-clock protection for vital IT systems and data,” said Bryce Pippert, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector.

