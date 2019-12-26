Northrop Grumman Appoints Lesley Kalan Corporate VP and Chief Strategy and Development Officer

Northrop Grumman Corporation has named Lesley Kalan corporate vice president and chief strategy and development officer, effective Jan. 1, 2020. Kalan will continue to report to Kathy Warden, chairman, CEO and president, Northrop Grumman.

In her expanded role, Kalan will continue to lead the company’s public policy, regulatory and government affairs strategies. She will also develop, implement and lead the company’s business strategy and lead domestic business development and commercial partnerships.

“In this expanded role, Lesley will help to ensure our company is well positioned for future growth,” said Warden. “Her deep industry experience and business acumen will serve us well as we continue to solve our customers’ toughest challenges.”

Kalan has served as corporate vice president of government relations since Jan. 1, 2018; and prior to that, served as vice president of legislative affairs since 2010.

Read more at Northrop Grumman

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)