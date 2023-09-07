Center for Homeland Defense and Security Appoints Jodi Stiles as Interim Director

The Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) at the Naval Postgraduate School has announced that Jodi Stiles will serve as the Center’s Interim Director.

Stiles has been Faculty Associate and Director, Learning Support Systems at CHDS since February 2011. In this role, she has set strategic goals for the Center’s technical projects and information architectures, as well as developed and designed learning and information systems that support the Center’s educational and research objectives.

Prior to this, Stiles was a technical team lead under contract to CHDS where she led teams totaling thirty programmers, designers, IT specialists, librarians, and other information specialists.