Edward You has embarked on a new role as a Supervisory Special Agent within the FBI’s National Counterintelligence Task Force (NCITF). In this capacity, You plays a pivotal role in advancing a whole-of-government strategy aimed at safeguarding America’s technological assets and enhancing national-level partner engagements. This position places him at the helm of guiding overarching counterintelligence efforts across various governmental sectors.

With an impressive background in national security and technology, Mr. You brings a wealth of experience to the NCITF. His previous tenure at the FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate saw him at the forefront of identifying and mitigating threats related to emerging biotechnologies, including synthetic biology. His expertise in these areas is critical as these technologies continue to evolve and pose new challenges to national security.

Additionally, Mr. You’s service record includes a Joint Duty Assignment at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. There, he held the crucial position of National Counterintelligence Officer for Emerging and Disruptive Technologies, advising on potential threats to critical sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. His role involved substantial policy-making contributions, including participation in White House National Security Council initiatives aimed at countering biological threats.

Moreover, Mr. You’s interdisciplinary approach to security was further demonstrated during his two-year stint as a Liaison Officer at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In this role, he facilitated vital law enforcement and security exchanges between the HHS and the FBI. His contributions were particularly notable during Operation Warp Speed, where he helped secure the U.S. biodefense supply chain against potential threats and disruptions.

Beyond his extensive governmental service, Mr. You’s academic and commercial background is equally notable. He spent nearly a decade in research roles focusing on autoimmune diseases and human gene therapy at prestigious institutions like Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine. Additionally, his tenure in the biotechnology industry at AMGEN, Inc. involved critical cancer research and assay development.