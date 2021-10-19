Former National Security Advisor John Bolton Joins BioFlyte Board of Directors

BioFlyte, a biodetection company with a revolutionary new class of fieldable biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced that former U.S. Ambassador and National Security Advisor John Bolton has joined its Board of Directors. As a board member, Ambassador Bolton will help drive awareness for the company and its bio-threat detection technology within the global security market.

Ambassador Bolton most recently served as the National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019. In 2005, he was nominated to the post of United States Ambassador to the United Nations by President George W. Bush and held that position until the end of 2006. He served as a United States Assistant Attorney General for President Ronald Reagan from 1985 to 1989. Ambassador Bolton then served in the State Department as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs from 1989 to 1993, and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs from 2001 to 2005. Ambassador Bolton is also the author of the best-selling books “Surrender Is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad” and “The Room Where It Happened”. He regularly appears as a guest on television and radio and writes columns for major media publications.

“We are honored to welcome Ambassador Bolton to the BioFlyte Board of Directors,” said Charles Call, Ph.D., cofounder, and CEO of BioFlyte. “He has broad and internationally-recognized expertise in preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, security threats and vulnerabilities related to critical infrastructure that will help bring our cutting-edge bio-threat detection technology to the global security market.”

“We were very pleased to attract Ambassador Bolton to the Board of Directors of BioFlyte,” said Wayne Bryden, PhD, CEO of Zeteo Tech and member of the BioFlyte Board of Directors. “The global relationships he built while serving as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and as the United States National Security Advisor, among many other critical roles, will help advance international awareness of BioFlyte’s critical technologies.”

“BioFlyte has developed a new generation of biothreat detection and mitigation technologies that can play a major role in critical infrastructure protection on an international level,” said Ambassador John Bolton. “I look forward to working with the team and the rest of the Board of Directors to raise awareness of the benefits this new technology has for the global security landscape.”