Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Nominated to Succeed Milley as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Biden announced in the Rose Garden today that he will nominate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brown currently serves as Chief of Staff of the Air Force and is “a proud, butt-kicking American Airman, first,” Biden said, “and always he’s also been an operational leader of the joint force.”

“He gained respect across every service from those who have seen him in action and have come to depend on his judgment,” Biden said. “More than that, he gained the respect of our allies and partners around the world, who regard General Brown as a trusted partner and a top-notch strategist.”

Brown was commissioned in 1984 as a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at Texas Tech University. He has served in a variety of positions at the squadron and wing levels, including an assignment to the U.S. Air Force Weapons School as an F-16 Fighting Falcon Instructor. His notable staff tours include Aide- de-Camp to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force; Director, Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Executive Action Group; and Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command. He also served as a National Defense Fellow at the Institute for Defense Analyses, Alexandria, Virginia.

Brown has commanded a ﬁghter squadron, the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, two ﬁghter wings and U.S. Air Forces Central Command. Prior to serving as the Air Force Chief of Staff, Brown was the commander of Paciﬁc Air Forces, Air Component Commander for U.S. Indo-Paciﬁc Command.

Brown is a command pilot with more than 3,000 ﬂying hours, including 130 combat hours.

In 2020, Brown was unanimously confirmed to his current role by the Senate.

General Mark A. Milley has served as the 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since October 1, 2019. He will be retiring this October.

“As Chairman, you have led our military through the most complex security environment our world has faced in a long, long time,” Biden said today. “I’ve valued his insight. And more than that, I’ve truly enjoyed working with you. I trust you completely. Completely.”

Milley has had multiple command and staff positions in eight divisions and Special Forces throughout the last 42 years to include command of the 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 2nd Infantry Division; the 2nd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division; Deputy Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault); Commanding General, 10th Mountain Division; Commanding General, III Corps; and Commanding General, U.S. Army Forces Command.

While serving as the Commanding General, III Corps, Milley deployed as the Commanding General, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command and Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Forces Afghanistan. Milley’s joint assignments also include the Joint Staff operations directorate and as a Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

“You’ve helped set our country and our military on a course that will put us in the strongest possible position to succeed in the years ahead,” Biden said. “I’m looking forward to continuing our work together as you finish your term and prepare to pass the baton to your successor.”