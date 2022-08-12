Pete Gaynor Joins GEI to Direct Resilience, Response, and Recovery Programs

Pete Gaynor, CEM, has joined GEI Consultants as Senior Vice President and Director, National Resilience, Response, and Recovery Programs. A former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) and Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Pete has transferred to GEI from our sister company, The LiRo Group. Pete will further develop and strengthen GEI’s national, industry-leading water resources practice.

“We are so pleased to welcome Pete to our team,” says Scott Wallington, GEI’s Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Our public and private clients are navigating resiliency challenges in a fast-moving natural environment. We know that Pete’s expertise will add significant value as he helps clients manage their water resources. Pete is already engaged nationally with the GEI team and our clients, and we look forward to building our resiliency, response and recovery capabilities together.”

Pete has served several administrations at the local, state, and federal levels and is well respected by both sides of the aisle. As a Certified Emergency Manager, he has a distinguished record of providing continuity of operations, government, and the critical functions required to maintain effectiveness, readiness, and survivability. Pete’s expertise dates from his service in the United States Marine Corps, where he directed around-the-clock operations supporting the Corps’ global crisis response after the 9/11 attacks.

Most recently, Pete served as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Deputy Administrator of FEMA in October 2018 and advanced to FEMA Administrator in March 2019. Peter joined The LiRo Group in April 2021.

“I’m excited to continue my work towards building a more resilient nation with the GEI team,” Gaynor said. “Along with the work we did at The LiRo Group, the GEI skillsets with expertise in infrastructure, water, and energy help communities across the country reduce risk by designing and building a resilient future.”

Like GEI, The LiRo Group is part of the Global Infrastructure Solutions (GISI) family of companies. Peter will continue to serve as a resource to The LiRo Group, furthering efforts and engaging clients involved with current projects. The move to GEI will expand his platform, reach, and impact within the entire GISI family of companies.

Pete earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, RI. He is also a graduate of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security’s Executive Leaders Program.